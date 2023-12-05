'The View' rejected Ted Cruz's debate requests, media watchdog reveals

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will not be appearing on ABC’s "The View" any time soon, according to a report from the Media Research Center.

NewsBusters, a project of the Media Research Center, wrote on Tuesday that Cruz’s team had reached out to the ABC daytime talk show for a guest appearance to promote his recent book "Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America."

The report noted that his team reached out three times for an appearance, with one response claiming that the show was "not able to make an offer at this time, but will definitely be in touch if anything changes."

Fox News Digital reached out to Cruz’s office and confirmed the accuracy of the report.

Cruz had previously appeared twice on the show, both times leading to heated and almost hostile interactions. In 2020, the Texas senator discussed New York’s COVID-19 response, which led to aggressive pushback from co-host Joy Behar.

"New York in particular has led the country in death rate, and I think it had a lot to do with the Democratic governor there -- Governor Cuomo -- sending people who had COVID into nursing homes," Cruz said at the time.

"That’s not true," Behar fired back.

"Well, the death rate is three times as high as the death rate in Florida and Texas," Cruz said as Behar talked over him.

"I asked you about DeSantis. Answer me about DeSantis, please," Behar said. "I’m talking about Florida right now, not New York. New York got hit very early, and a lot of people were coming in without any kind of sanctions on it."

In 2022, Cruz faced a more hostile response from the hosts after calling out media hypocrisy for calling Republicans "election deniers" while ignoring Democrats questioning the 2016 presidential election.

"There are a lot of folks in the media that try to, any time a Republican is in front of a TV camera try to say, ‘the election was fair and square and legitimate.’ You know who y'all don't do that to? You don't do it to Hillary Clinton who stood up and said, ‘Trump stole the election.’ You don't do it to Stacey Abrams who said the election was 'stolen.’ They sat here and said it was illegitimate and you guys were fine with it!" he said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg shouted in response, "That's right! It was!"

The NewsBusters report also revealed that Cruz’s team reached out to MSNBC host Jen Psaki for an appearance on her show. Despite Psaki previously claiming that she was "all for" Republicans joining the show, Cruz was told that "Psaki’s team is passing on this opportunity."

ABC and MSNBC didin't immediately respond for a comment.