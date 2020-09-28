Joy Behar, Ted Cruz bicker on ‘The View’ over NY Gov. Cuomo's nursing home scandal

“The View” co-host Joy Behar sparred with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas Monday after he raised New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus nursing home scandal, leading a media watchdog to declare that the outspoken Behar “tried to silence” the senator.

Cruz and the ABC News daytime talk show's panel seemed to get along in the early moments of his appearance, discussing President Trump’s taxes, health care and the Supreme Court vacancy.

“While the questions were hostile, the hosts didn’t melt down in rage as they typically do until the very end when Cruz triggered Joy Behar for countering her coronavirus narrative,” Media Research Center analyst Kristine Marsh observed.

“As each host tried and failed to trap the Republican Senator with liberal talking points, Joy Behar lost her patience at the end of the interview when talking about shutdowns and coronavirus,” Marsh continued, noting that Behar asked Cruz about coronavirus restrictions being lifted in some aeras.

“She fretted about how Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis had let bars and restaurants open back up and asked him if Texas would do the same,” Marsh added.

Cruz told Behar he is for opening the economy back up and said the death rate has been much lower in Florida and Texas than in Democrat-run states.

“New York in particular has led the country in death rate, and I think it had a lot to do with the Democratic governor there -- Governor Cuomo -- sending people who had COVID into nursing homes,” Cruz said.

“That’s not true,” Behar fired back.

“Well, the death rate is three times as high as the death rate in Florida and Texas,” Cruz said as Behar talked over him.

“I asked you about DeSantis. Answer me about DeSantis, please,” Behar said. “I’m talking about Florida right now, not New York. New York got hit very early, and a lot of people were coming in without any kind of sanctions on it.”

Cuomo has come under scrutiny over his March 25 order that forced nursing homes to accept patients who tested positive for coronavirus, despite testing deficiencies for both residents and staff. The governor reversed the policy on May 11, signing an executive order that stopped hospitals from sending infected patients back to nursing homes and ramping up testing for staff.

“The policy of the governors of New York and New Jersey of sending people who were COVID positive into nursing homes,” Cruz said as Behar interrupted.

“Deflection,” Behar said. You are deflecting, sir.”

“The View” then moved on to a different subject and Marsh pointed out that “Behar tried to silence” Cruz when Cuomo’s nursing home scandal was mentioned.