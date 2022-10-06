'The View' host Sunny Hostin says Gov. DeSantis 'knows CRT is not real': 'Cruelty is the point for him'

"The View" host Sunny Hostin said Thursday that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., "knows CRT is not real" and claimed that it was all about "cruelty" when he sent migrants to other parts of the country.

"He’s so smart, he’s read all of this. He knows CRT is not real. He knows that you’re not supposed to be shipping immigrants places," Hostin said. "It's the cruelty point for him."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said earlier in the segment that DeSantis was "very smart" but said it was "not smart" to "tell people to get rid of half your history."

"It’s not smart when you don’t think that your constituents are smart enough to pick up things and read for themselves. That's when it becomes what you have to do as art as an adult. You think about these books, you don’t like these books, have you read it? If you've read it, you have the right to say, I don’t care for this. If you haven't read it and most of the people have not read the books, they have no idea what’s in them and you can’t carry that along," she continued, and added that she was talking about parents.

BIDEN-DESANTIS FLORIDA MEETING PREVIEWS POSSIBLE 2024 CONTEST

The hosts discussed DeSantis meeting with President Biden in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

"What I did admire about DeSantis is that he finally talked about climate change, right? He, like, sort of finally said, wow. This is a climate change issue, and I think what’s always disappointed me about DeSantis is he’s a very different political candidate than let’s say a President Trump," Hostin said earlier in the episode.

She said former president Donald Trump was not "the smartest guy."

"When you look at DeSantis, he graduated from Yale University, he went to Harvard Law School, he earned a commission in the U.S. Navy as a JAG officer, he was a federal prosecutor who did what I did, was where he targeted and convicted child predators, he still serves in the United States reserve. So what that tells me is he's brilliant and the cruelty is the point when he's sending immigrants all over the place and not taking care of them," Hostin said.

AS HURRICANE IAN CLOSES IN ON FLORIDA, ‘THE VIEW’ HOST JOY BEHAR SLAMS DESANTIS FOR CLIMATE CHANGE COMMENTS

Co-host Sara Haines praised Biden and DeSantis and said they "handled this properly."

"At this point, as President Biden said, it’s totally irrelevant to talk about petty political things right now, and I say you call them like you see it. This is how it should have played out," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Multiple left-leaning media outlets mocked DeSantis for asking for federal assistance in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

"The ReidOut" blogger Ja’han Jones claimed DeSantis, a "constant menace" to the Biden administration, was now "singing a different tune."

"In just a week’s time, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone from menacing troll to docile figurehead. Evidently, it takes a natural disaster to put a (temporary) stop to his political terrorism," Jones wrote.