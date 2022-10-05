Expand / Collapse search
Biden takes off for Florida, where he'll get Hurricane Ian briefing from political rival DeSantis

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
President Biden departed the White House for Florida Wednesday to meet with political rival Gov. Ron DeSantis and assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Biden is being accompanied by first lady Jill Biden and will head to hard-hit Fort Myers to "reaffirm his commitment to supporting the people of Florida as they recover and rebuild from the devastating storm," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday.

BIDEN-DESANTIS FLORIDA MEETING PREVIEWS POSSIBLE 2024 CONTEST

According to a schedule released by the White House, the president is set to meet with local residents and small business owners impacted by the devastating Category 4 storm that first hit Florida last week. 

President Biden waves as he boards Air Force One upon departure for Florida from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Oct. 5, 2022.

President Biden waves as he boards Air Force One upon departure for Florida from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Oct. 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave to a group of Latina women visitors on the lower balcony of the South Portico before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave to a group of Latina women visitors on the lower balcony of the South Portico before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

He is also set to thank local, state and federal officials who worked to provide life-saving support for the millions of Floridians affected by the mammoth hurricane. 

People continue to face power outages, lingering flood levels and continued rescue missions as people look to return to their communities. 

Biden on Wednesday extended the federal emergency relief he first enacted on Sept. 29 "at 100 percent of the total eligible costs" by an additional 30 days – making the direct federal assistance package available for 60 days. 

Damaged boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Florida. 

Damaged boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Florida.  (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The relief package will provide funding for "debris removal and emergency protective measures."

Biden will be briefed by DeSantis and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and other state and local officials before be delivers remarks to the people of Florida Wednesday afternoon. 

