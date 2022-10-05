'The View' host Sara Haines slams Democrats 'playing with fire' meddling in GOP primaries: 'Risk is too great'

"The View" host Sara Haines criticized Democrats meddling in Republican primaries on Wednesday, arguing the "risk is too great" and that it punishes voters the most.

"When you say that, you know, both sides have done it, it doesn’t make it any more right. Because to me when you play political chess, the people become the pawns, which means by definition, they’re disposable," Haines said.

She said it was a problem to her because either "the house is on fire, or it's not," referring to some of the Trump-backed GOP candidates Democrats supported in primary contests across the country.

"We've been told that democracy is at the brink of being lost, we saw what happened on January 6, the risk is too great for the people, if those people win. You know when else this backfired? Donald Trump," she said. "That got us Donald Trump."

AFTER TRUMP-BACKED CANDIDATE VICTORIES, SOME DEMOCRATS QUESTION PARTY'S MEDDLING IN GOP PRIMARIES

She added that people talk about "backing up on women's rights" because Trump was in office and nominated three Supreme Court justices "on that move."

"You are playing with fire and it is not okay because the people that were hurt the most were the voters," Haines argued.

The hosts of "The View" discussed a clip of former White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democrats boosting Republicans in primary elections was about "trying to win."

Haines' fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said both sides are embracing a "win at all costs" mentality.

DEMOCRATIC PAC POURS THOUSANDS INTO AD BOOSTING FAR-RIGHT, PRO-TRUMP CANIDIDATE IN THE LATEST MEDDLINE ATTEMPT

Co-host Sunny Hostin said it was a common move that came from the "Republican playbook."

"That comes out of the Republican playbook, and so I think it’s very interesting when the Democrats now start doing things like that, like, well, let's pay for, let’s support the most extreme Republican candidate because that person can’t win a mainstream general election, Republicans have been doing that since the ’40s actually, and I researched the ’30s," Hostin said.

Democrats have spent millions boosting Republican candidates they believe will lose in the general election.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski said Tuesday that Democrats have enough to run on so that they don't have to meddle in GOP elections and boost candidates they believe are unelectable.

"I think what’s left out of that story and what a lot of Democrats tell me when I've asked them about this, is they see a leadership, leadership of Kevin McCarthy or Mitch McConnell, to be existential to the rights of women, to the right to vote, to fundamental rights for people across the country," Psaki said. "This is about trying to win on both sides. And that’s what they’re doing."