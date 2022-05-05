Lara Trump: MAGA movement started because of 'failed politicians' like Joe Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Lara Trump said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday that Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement began as a response to "failed"

career politicians like President Biden. Trump responded to Biden calling the "MAGA crowd" the "most extreme political organization that’s existed in recent American history."

LARA TRUMP: Not that we expect a whole lot of Joe Biden but even this was totally ridiculous to label the MAGA crowd as one of the most extreme political outfits in history. Give me a break. I guess he forgot about the roughly $2 billion worth of damage during the summer of 2020 riots caused by Antifa and BLM but, of course, we never heard him say a word about those people. Look, in case Joe Biden is interested in who the MAGA crowd is, these are people that love America, that get up in America, they go to work. They pay their taxes. They go to church. They believe in the police. They believe that we should be a sovereign nation with borders. They don’t want to pay triple what we have to pay now in gas and groceries from about 18 months ago. These are people that want to achieve the American dream and don’t want the government smothering it for them and, yes, Joe Biden, they believe that, like our founders, we shouldn’t have a centralized government power at the federal level in Washington, D.C. and that we, the people, at the state level should be able to make decisions for ourselves. That is what this country is all about. Joe Biden is missing the bigger point here. The MAGA movement was started because of failed politicians exactly like Joe Biden. Because American people were sick and tired of getting fed the same old garbage by politicians who would go to Washington, D.C. and work for themselves and never work for the people. That’s why this movement was founded.

