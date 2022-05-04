McEnany slams Biden's comments on 'MAGA crowd': 'He sounds a lot like Joy Behar'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany sounded off Wednesday on President Biden for claiming the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade is about "much more" than abortion. McEnany compared the president to "View" host Joy Behar after Biden said the "MAGA crowd" is "the most extreme political organization that’s existed in recent American history."

DEMOCRATS ATTACK SUPREME COURT'S LEGITIMACY AFTER LEAK SUGGESTS ROE V. WADE TO BE OVERTURNED

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Joe Biden sounds a lot like Joy Behar, and it's never a good thing to sound like joyless Behar. But Joy Behar said, ‘My worry is that this is just the beginning. Next, maybe Brown versus Board of Education.’ Brown versus Board of Education, as almost all of our viewers know, says, separate but equal is inherently unequal and led to the integration of schools. To at all suggest that, as Biden did, that all of these other cases are under threat – Joy Behar, that integration of schools would be under threat? It's cringeworthy, but it's expected.

Take the president at his word. Just yesterday, he talked about the aborting of a child. He used the word child. He's correct. It is a child. So good for him for having a moment of honesty there. But the rhetoric you're hearing from the left, [NBC's] Yamiche Alcindor in the White House Press Corps, here's what she said: ‘Women will be forced to have pregnancies that will turn into children.’ Let that sink in. This is where we're at.

