President-elect Donald Trump told NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday that his inaugural address would focus on unity, and revealed his message to the Americans who did not support him on Election Day.

"I’m going to treat you every bit as well as I have treated the greatest MAGA supporters," Trump said, responding to a question about what he wanted to tell the people who didn't vote for him.

Trump joined NBC News' Kristen Welker on Sunday for his first major interview since winning the presidential election. Trump previously joined Welker for an interview in September 2023 and was the NBC host's inaugural guest after she took over for longtime host Chuck Todd.

"These people are so dedicated to making America great again, it’s very simple. And I’m going to treat them just the same as I treat MAGA. We’ll treat everybody good. We want success for our country, we want safety for our country," the president-elect added.

Trump emphasized bringing down crime and said that the U.S. was "under threat." The president-elect also said he wanted to improve the country's reputation.

"I want to treat everybody the same. I want to treat them well," Trump added.

"But we have to get the criminals of our country. We have to bring down crime. People have to be able to walk across the street and buy a loaf a bread without being shot. And that’s going to happen. But what I say to them is, I love you, and we’re going to all work together. And we’re going to bring it together. And you know what’s going to bring it together? Success," he said.

Trump also told Welker his inaugural address would focus on a message of unity.

"It’s going to be a message of unity, and I think success brings unity. And I’ve experienced that. I’ve experienced it in my first term, as I’ve said. We’re going to be talking about unity, and we’re going to be talking about success. Making our country safe. Keeping people that shouldn’t be in our country out, we have to do that. I know it doesn’t sound nice, but we have to do that. Basically, it’s going to be about bringing our country together," Trump said, previewing his address.

Trump met with MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, some of his biggest critics in the media, following his victory. He recently spoke to Fox News Digital about his second term.

"In order to Make America Great Again, it is very important, if not vital, to have a free, fair and open media or press," Trump said.

"I received a call from Joe Scarborough requesting a meeting for him and Mika, and I agreed that it would be a good thing if such meeting took place," Trump said. "We met at Mar-a-Lago on Friday morning at 8:00."

Trump said the meeting was "extremely cordial."

"Many things were discussed, and I very much appreciated the fact that they wanted to have open communication," he said. "In many ways, it’s too bad that it wasn’t done long ago."