Trans activist Dylan Mulvaney derides Trump-era gender orders

Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney denounced the Trump administration's restoration of biological reality to government-issued identification materials, claiming to be a female "no matter what my passport says."

TikTok star Mulvaney sparked national controversy in 2023 after posting a video revealing Bud Light sent beer cans with the influencer’s face on them as part of a new ad campaign and to celebrate Mulvaney’s full year of transitioning to "girlhood."

On Monday, "CBS Mornings" spoke to the TikTok star about the aftermath of this controversy and living as a transgender-identifying person amid the new Trump administration and its executive orders dismantling pro-transgender policies.

Trump famously signed an executive order, "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government," on his first day in office. The order mandates the federal government to recognize only two sexes — male and female — based on immutable biological characteristics, which must be reflected on official documents, like passports.

The State Department, responsible for passports, is no longer issuing passports with the "X" marker that’s been available since 2021 and is not honoring requests to change gender markers between "M" and "F." Since then, a group of transgender people represented by the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit claiming the policy violates privacy and First Amendment rights.

When asked about Trump’s executive order, Mulvaney was defiant.

"It didn’t change any way that I think about myself, because I’m a woman no matter what my passport says," the influencer said. "We are not hurting anyone. We’re less than one percent of the population, and the way that they speak about us so often is as if we’re, like, taking over cities like Godzilla. We’re just being our authentic selves."

"CBS Mornings" also noted Trump’s order to restrict sex-change procedures for young people 19 and under.

"What do you say to those who do question gender-affirming care, believing that it could be irreversible and lead to problems later in life, even cause regrets?" CBS News correspondent Natalie Morales asked.

"I don’t have the lived experience of a trans child that was able to seek out that care, but I ultimately do believe that parents know their child better than a government does," Mulvaney responded. "We should let those families figure out what is best for them."

Fox News' Kendall Tietz and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.