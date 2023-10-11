'The View' co-host praises psychics as alternative to therapists: I want the 'witchcraft'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin and some of her fellow co-hosts seemed to praise psychics, or "intuitives," on Wednesday as an alternative to therapists.

Joy Behar, citing the New York Post, said that New Yorkers were abandoning their therapists and turning to psychics.

"Sorry to burst your bubble, but psychics cannot see the future, ghosts aren’t real and I'm not a natural red head," she said.

"Joy, I believe in intuitives, there are people that have been given special gifts," Hostin responded.

Behar joked and asked why psychics don't know what the Powerball numbers are going to be.

"You haven't found the right one," Hostin replied. "Again, I am not an expert in therapy. I probably need intensive therapy. I have never seen a therapist but I have seen an intuitive."

"I saw one in Mexico and she told me all these things and I was like, yay. And my friends’ therapists say things to them like, what do you think? I don’t want you to ask me what I am thinking. I want you to give me all the spirituality and the stuff and all the witchcraft and everything," Hostin said.

Co-host Sara Haines said that psychics look forward and therapists look back.

"Psychics look forward and you can believe the parts you like and you don’t have to believe the other parts, therapists look back and there’s work to do that you have to look at yourself and sometimes it doesn't feel comfortable. I enjoy going to a psychic. I sometimes get really tired going to my therapist," she said.

Co-host Ana Navarro wondered who looks at the "present" if one looks forward and the other looks backwards.

Alyssa Farah Griffin shared her experience as well and said she visited a psychic once, despite not believing in them, adding that what the psychic predicted, "everything spot on," including her getting the co-host gig on "The View."

"Yes, yes!" Hostin said in support.

The co-hosts also discussed the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas and Griffin called out Squad Democrats for their response to the attacks.

"Joe Biden nailed it, that was a very strong moment for the American president but I hope members of the Squad tuned in. Yesterday Rashida Tlaib was asked to condemn the butchering of children, she refused to answer the question, she refused to condemn it," Griffin said.

Behar also said it was "obnoxious."