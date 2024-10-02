Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Melania Trump on why the 2024 election is different: 'We are dealing with much more danger'

Melania Trump opens up about the 'long election process' in an interview on 'Hannity'

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published
close
Melania Trump: As soon as Trump announced he was running for president, everything changed Video

Melania Trump: As soon as Trump announced he was running for president, everything changed

Former first lady Melania Trump discusses the media's coverage of her husband on 'Hannity.'

Former first lady Melania Trump said the 2024 presidential election differs from previous elections because the country is much more divided.

"We are dealing with much more danger," she said Wednesday on "Hannity." "And especially, we see what's going on in the world and the threats that we get. And my husband, what he went through in the last few months," Melania Trump continued, referring to two assassination attempts on former President Trump’s life.

Would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots at the GOP presidential nominee during his Butler, Pa., rally in July before he was shot and killed by a counter sniper. 

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: WHISTLEBLOWERS CLAIM THEY WERE ‘WOEFULLY UNPREPARED’ TO PROVIDE SECURITY

trump rally assassination attempt

Former President Trump was injured during an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A few months later, Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old from Hawaii, was spotted by a Secret Service advance agent, allegedly poking a rifle out of the tree line near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course. He’s since been charged with the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, among a slew of other charges.

Melania Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that people need to learn to listen to each other again and respect differences of opinion.

"I think we need to have – we have different perspectives, we have different beliefs. We need to respect our freedom of speech and of our individuality. I think it's very important that ideas are heard, that we have very, very straightforward communications, and we share the idea with debate," the former first lady said. 

"Because I think with that, we could have innovation and success in this country. I feel it's a troubling trade in this country that we are canceling people that don't agree on certain issues." 

melania trump and sean hannity

Former first lady Melania Trump sits down for an interview with Sean Hannity on Oct. 1, 2024. ((Fox News/Sean Hannity))

Melania Trump admitted the election cycle is a long process, particularly in the weeks and days leading up to November, but she’s "in it" and tries to "enjoy it" as much as she can. 

"You need to be very focused and take it day by day. Some surprises come as well, so it is very important that you prepare for those surprises," she said, adding her calmness is what gets her through Election Day itself.

"That's maybe my personality. And because I know on Election Day, it's all in the people's hands. People decide what they want for this country, and it will be again this year on Nov. 5."

JUDGE UNSEALS KEY FILING IN SPECIAL COUNSEL'S ELECTION CASE AGAINST TRUMP

vote pins

American flags and vote buttons  (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former first lady has been promoting the release of her memoir "Melania," which is set to come out Oct. 8. It details her life before, during and after the White House and the challenges she faced being in the public eye.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.