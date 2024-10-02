Melania Trump on why the 2024 election is different: 'We are dealing with much more danger'

Former first lady Melania Trump said the 2024 presidential election differs from previous elections because the country is much more divided.

"We are dealing with much more danger," she said Wednesday on "Hannity." "And especially, we see what's going on in the world and the threats that we get. And my husband, what he went through in the last few months," Melania Trump continued, referring to two assassination attempts on former President Trump’s life.

Would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots at the GOP presidential nominee during his Butler, Pa., rally in July before he was shot and killed by a counter sniper.

A few months later, Ryan Wesley Routh , a 58-year-old from Hawaii, was spotted by a Secret Service advance agent, allegedly poking a rifle out of the tree line near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course. He’s since been charged with the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, among a slew of other charges.

Melania Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that people need to learn to listen to each other again and respect differences of opinion.

"I think we need to have – we have different perspectives, we have different beliefs. We need to respect our freedom of speech and of our individuality. I think it's very important that ideas are heard, that we have very, very straightforward communications, and we share the idea with debate," the former first lady said.

"Because I think with that, we could have innovation and success in this country. I feel it's a troubling trade in this country that we are canceling people that don't agree on certain issues."

Melania Trump admitted the election cycle is a long process, particularly in the weeks and days leading up to November, but she’s "in it" and tries to "enjoy it" as much as she can.

"You need to be very focused and take it day by day. Some surprises come as well, so it is very important that you prepare for those surprises," she said, adding her calmness is what gets her through Election Day itself.

"That's maybe my personality. And because I know on Election Day, it's all in the people's hands. People decide what they want for this country, and it will be again this year on Nov. 5."

