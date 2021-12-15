'The Five's' Perino reveals how Psaki, Biden administration cover for inflation

"The Five" co-host and former White House press secretary Dana Perino explained Wednesday how press secretary Jen Psaki covers for the Biden administration's failures.

"… 69% of people in the ABC poll [say] that they disapprove of the way the Biden administration is handling inflation," she said Wednesday on "The Five." "That's a huge wake-up call. …So a progressive group puts out poll-tested messaging and says, 'Here's what you do to fight back: You just blame all of the private sector for being greedy.' And they tried it with the energy companies. Now they're trying it with meat."

"…[I]f you ever wondered how the Democrats all get…on the same page, and they're all singing from the same song sheet, it's because you have a poll-tested thing that goes out and says, ‘Greed.' 'That's it. Let's talk about greed'," Perino continued.

"…[H]ere's the bottom line: They're always looking for an excuse. [Biden] doesn't want to admit that it's him, that it's his policies," co-host Jeanine Pirro said. She added that the average American family has to pay $3,500 more this year than last year "just to survive."

Biden "keeps wanting to pour more money in, and that means your money's worth less because there's a lot more of it," she said.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade reported that the price of used cars has risen 31%; gas, 58%; and meat, 13%. Prices of furniture and jewelry have increased as well.

"So what [the Biden administration does] is you don't have all the answers, but you have to try," he continued. "And…I think you just diminish your argument when you set up somebody as the fall guy. In this case, it's corporations, big meat, then we judge corporations [and] Big Oil. And you don't have to create an enemy."