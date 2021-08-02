'The Five' slams Obama, Bowser for snubbing COVID orders: 'Laws are for the law-abiding'

The hosts of "The Five" sounded off on Monday after several Democrats continued to ignore or violate COVID-19 restrictions, some of which they themselves mandated.

Host Greg Gutfeld noted how Washington, D.C. Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser came under fire over the weekend for appearing to violate her own mask mandate while attending a wedding reception.

Photographs circulated by the Washington Examiner appear to show Bowser sitting at a table maskless during the reception. Bowser's security reportedly "blocked" the Examiner reporter from questioning her about the mandate and why she wasn't wearing a mask.

Furthermore, critics have questioned former President Barack Obama's decision to host a 60th birthday party at his estate in Martha's Vineyard, with around 700 guests. Critics say this is in contrast with his own political party's overtures and orders regarding large-group settings.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended her former boss, telling reporters on Monday that Obama is a "huge advocate of getting vaccinated" and noting the outdoor aspect of the event.

In regards to Obama's birthday party, host Jesse Watters reported that a "COVID coordinator" will be present, remarking that it will be a "useless job."

DC Mayor Bowser photographed maskless at wedding reception after reinstating mask mandate

"What are they supposed to do—shoot Eric Holder in the head with the temperature gun? ‘You can go, Eric. Sneeze downwind’."

In response, Gutfeld remarked that Obama, as a veritable "leader" is "leading" by showing the public that "it's time—COVID is over and so is climate change."

"Between 500-700 people, how many private jets will be landing at that tiny airport? We now know that—do not let the threats of impending doom keep you from your 60th birthday party."

Gutfeld went on to remark that such instances help prove that America now "only has laws for the law-abiding."

"It used to be that laws were for everyone but not so anymore… We don't have any laws anymore for people who really need them – meaning the criminals and politicians," he said. "So when there is a dramatic surge in crime, the instinct is to go after the criminal if you're of common sense, but instead, they talk about creating more laws for gun crime: basically, laws that would be followed by the law-abiding."

"So the suggestions and everything we hear, and the orders that we are given, they are for people that you know will do the right thing. But no one ever pressures the people who are doing the wrong thing to do the right: politicians and criminals, no different."