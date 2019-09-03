'The Five' analyze whether Biden can win the Democratic nomination

"The Five" analyzed former Vice President Joe Biden's recent gaffes on Monday, trying to determine if he really could make it to 2020.

"Is he really going to be able to keep up when it comes to him taking campaign... stops off of his schedule?" Co-host Katie Pavlich asked. "Right now...he's not even really in a hard battle for the front."

Co-host Dana Perino predicted a "reckoning" and thought his reasoning for running for the land's highest office could hurt him.

"There is a big reckoning to come. I don't think it will come for a few months," Perino said. "But the fact that he can't actually nail down his answer for why he wants to be president except for somebody has to beat Trump that doesn't feel like it's good enough."

BIDEN REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE FOR HIGH DEPORTATION NUMBERS DURING OBAMA YEARS

Speaking to reporters in Iowa, where the former VP was asked why he wants to be president, Biden answered: “I think it’s really, really, really important that Donald Trump not be re-elected.”

However, he then added, “Could I die happily not having heard ‘Hail to the Chief’ play for me?” Answering his own question, he said, “Yeah, I could. ... That’s not why I’m running.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade previewed a Biden presidency and cited his previous work in the Obama administration and Trump's former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.

"What I think is most damning is to think he was in charge of paying out the stimulus package and he was in charge of the pullout of Iraq," Kilmeade said.

