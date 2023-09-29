The Democratic Party has been pretty effective in shutting down any challenges to President Biden: Byron York

Byron York of The Washington Examiner weighs in on the 2024 presidential race and gives his prediction on the next vice president on "The Ingraham Angle."

BYRON YORK: Well, I think the Democratic Party has been pretty effective in shutting down any challenges to President Biden and making sure there weren't going to be any debates, there wasn't going to be any sort of even acknowledgment that there's a contest going on in the Democratic Party and indeed, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has never surged.

He's never hit above 20%. A lot of times he's down around 14% or so. He does represent people who might be Democrats who don't want to vote for Joe Biden. It would seem to me that if he announced an independent run, that could be very damaging because there are those Democrats, we know they're there. They don't want Joe Biden. Maybe they're not focused exactly on who they want, but any credible choice they would take.

There are large percentages of Americans who say they will not vote for Donald Trump and there's a very interesting lesson from the 2022 midterms, which there are a lot of voters who said that the economy wasn't very good, it wasn't helping them. They would normally vote against the Democratic Party, but they voted for Democrats because the Democrats had done such a good job convincing them of the threat of MAGA. That would be multiplied in a 2024 Biden-Trump rematch.