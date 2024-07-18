‘The Boys’ season finale adds political violence disclaimer following Trump assassination attempt

Amazon Prime Video has added a disclaimer to "The Boys" season finale condemning political violence following the assassination attempt against former President Trump.

"The season finale of 'The Boys' contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President Trump," the disclaimer begins.

Prime Video noted that the newest season of the violent, superhero satire was filmed in 2023 and any similarities to real-world events are "coincidental and unintentional."

"Amazon, Sony Picture Television and the producers of 'The Boys' reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind," the disclaimer concludes.

The episode, originally titled "Assassination Run," has been renamed. The episode was released with the new title, "The Boys Season 4 Finale." It features an assassination attempt against the show's president-elect.

Season five of "The Boys" will be the show's final installment.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has been outspoken about his opposition to Trump, and "The Boys" has been described by critics and fans as an unsubtle allegory criticizing Trumpism and right-wing politics.

"I clearly have a perspective, and I’m not shy about putting that perspective in the show," Kripke told The Hollywood Reporter. "Anyone who wants to call the show ‘woke’ or whatever, that’s OK. Go watch something else. But I’m certainly not going to pull any punches or apologize for what we’re doing."

Last Saturday's assassination attempt against Trump that left one person dead and two others seriously wounded also caused Channel 4 in the UK to pull an episode of "The Simpsons."

The episode "Lisa the Iconoclast" is from the show's seventh season and follows Lisa as she attempts to tell Springfield residents the truth about her hometown's founder. At one point, a law enforcement officer can be seen aiming at her as she stands at a podium.

This is not the first time a television show has been pulled or altered because of real-world events.

The Joss Whedon supernatural drama "Buffy the Vampire" postponed two episodes of its third season that involved school violence in the aftermath of the Columbine massacre.

The "Hannibal" series starring Mads Mikkelsen completely removed its fourth episode following the Sandy Hook shooting. The episode never aired on television but has since been placed on streaming platforms. The plot involved a woman who was manipulating kids to murder their families.