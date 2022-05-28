Reacting to Texas school shooting, MSNBC guest claims GOP sacrifices children to ‘the god of gun ownership’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On MSNBC’s The ReidOut Friday night, author and critic of Christian fundamentalism Frank Schaeffer used the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas to rip apart the GOP as a party dominated by evangelicals who sacrifice children to "Moloch" like the pagan religions of the Old Testament.

Host Joy Reid prompted her guest by mentioning the "contradiction" she claimed is displayed when conservatives advocate for abortion restrictions but refuse to pursue gun restrictions.

Reid stated, "You know, the thing is that there’s a strange mix of fatalism, right, when it comes to things like abortion, of saying, ‘Well, you know, if you get raped and pregnant, that’s just God putting baby in the world and you can’t have an abortion,’ and, by the way, believing the laws can stop abortions somehow."

She claimed, "When it comes to guns, ‘Well, you know, if that happens, that just happens. It is what it is, but you can’t have any laws.’ They had a contradiction for me."

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING BLAMED ON ALL SECOND AMENDMENT SUPPORTERS BY WAPO COLUMNIST: 'YOU. IT'S YOUR FAULT'

Schaeffer responded by saying that this is what happens "once you’re in the grip of the conspiracy theory and somehow the world is against you, then consistency is not your strong suit."

Describing evangelical Christians in the U.S., and touting his book, he continued, "What you see is a group of people who claim family values. You were talking about my new book, ‘Fall in Love, Have Children, Stay Put, Save the Planet, Be Happy,’ well, that is what evangelicals say they are selling, but they are not."

Schaeffer continued, blasting evangelicals as "misogynistic" and claiming they run the Republican Party: "They are a misogynistic group of people who are completely anti-family. These are the people – the Republican Party – now controlled by the evangelical Christian nationalist movement, it’s not — it is not a democratically elected party anymore in the sense of being committed to democracy."

"It is a Christian nationalist movement, a white Christian nationalist movement," he restated, adding, "These folks really are inconsistent on purpose, so they will not vote for something as simple as baby formula being given by the government. They will not vote for paid parental leave. They will not vote for the child tax credit being extended that lifted millions of kids out of poverty."

Schaeffer then plunged right into the deep end, equating evangelical Christians with the child-sacrificing cultures of old. "So, the fact of the matter is they are now the equivalent of the pagan religions that supposedly in Biblical times, the Hebrew faith obliterated and made war on because they sacrificed children to Moloch and to others," he declared.

He wasn’t done there. He added, "The NRA is a gun-worshipping cult that sacrifices American children to the god of gun ownership. They are about as evil as anything that has ever happened in this country, and they must be replaced."

TEXAS SHOOTING: KEITH OLBERMANN ACCUSES CONSERVATIVES OF BEING IN THE 'SCHOOL CHILDREN KILLING BUSINESS'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He then linked the evangelicals to this cult and declared, "And so when you look at the evangelicals who have aligned themselves with this, it is as far from the message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ as one could imagine."

"Yes," Reid agreed.