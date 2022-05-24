Most polls closed in Texas, where Trump-backed AG Paxton faces primary challenge from George P. Bush

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Most polls have closed in Texas, where Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing primary challenge from George P. Bush on Tuesday in the Republican primary runoff for the Lone Star state’s top law enforcement officer.

Paxton, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, is known nationally for trying to legally upend the 2020 presidential election results and for his aggressive actions in taking on President Biden’s administration in court. But he is saddled with a slew of corruption allegations as he seeks a third four-year term as Texas attorney general.

Bush, twice elected to statewide office as Texas land commissioner, is the last elected member of his family’s political dynasty — which over four generations has produced two family members who rose to become president, George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush, and one who became a senator, Prescott Bush.

Polls in Texas closed at 7 p.m. CT except for the two most Western districts, which close 7 p.m. MT.

Paxton topped Bush by 20 points in the March 1 primary, with former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and Rep. Louie Gohmert finishing third and fourth. But the attorney general failed to crack 50%, which forced him into a runoff with the second-place Bush.

The winner of the GOP runoff will likely face Democrat Rochelle Garza in November’s general election. The progressive former American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawyer from Brownsville is the clear front-runner in the Democratic runoff for Texas attorney general.

No Democrat has won a statewide election in Texas since 1994.

There are a number of congressional primaries, but the one grabbing attention from coast to coast is the Democratic showdown in Texas’ 28th Congressional District, which stretches to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Moderate Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar is facing a second straight primary challenge from progressive firebrand Jessica Cisneros, who enjoys the backing of top figures from the left, including Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Cuellar, who narrowly edged Cisneros in the 2020 primary, is facing even more heat with the Supreme Court likely next month to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling. Cuellar’s anti-abortion posture has draw fire from many Democrats nationwide.