Texas launches effort to install TPUSA in every high school and college

Texas is joining Oklahoma and Florida in trying to ensure that a Turning Point USA chapter is established at every high school and college within their state.

"I had a long call with Turning Point executives yesterday about putting TPUSA chapters on every high school and college campus in Texas," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick posted on X on Friday.

Patrick announced that he is pledging $1 million of campaign funds to launch new Turning Point USA Chapters across the Lone Star state.

Patrick and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will be speaking at the University of Houston on Tuesday, hosted by the college’s TPUSA chapter, his post on X stated.

"As we wrapped up the call, I shared a fond memory of Charlie from President Trump’s 2017 Inauguration. Charlie and I were going to the Trump Hotel to celebrate and walked in the door at the same time. We began a conversation from there," he said.

"I committed a million dollars from my campaign to honor that young man from many years ago who shared his dream with me and in hopes others will follow at any amount — whether it’s $10 or much more. He gave his life for his mission. He gave his life for Christ," Patrick said.

Patrick, who has already been endorsed by President Donald Trump for his re-election campaign, reported over $33.5 million in donations.

Kirk's assassination on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University has pushed TPUSA to its greatest prominence yet.

"I was always inspired by his mission ‘to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government.’ Charlie was confident he could do that. Later, he brought his faith into his discussions on campus with boldness and conviction that only grew his following," Patrick said.

Patrick added that since Kirk's death, "over 135,000 requests have been made to start TPUSA chapters."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Texas-based TPUSA field representative Paige Rasmussen cited "unprecedented growth" of TPUSA chapters after Kirk’s assassination in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Other states that are seeking to install a TPUSA chapter at every high school and college are Florida and Oklahoma.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a partnership with TPUSA to ensure Club America chapters can be established in any high school in the Sunshine State.

In the wake of Kirk’s assassination, a growing number of high-schoolers and college students across the country have stepped up to start TPUSA chapters.