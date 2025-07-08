Texas dad shows what present fatherhood looks like through viral cheerleading stunts with daughter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas dad is using social media to demonstrate being a present father in the lives of his two children and to create fun times anywhere, anytime. Roland Pollard is a financial advisor and a content creator who discusses financial content but mostly shows his life as a father, including performing cheerleading tricks with his daughter, Jayden.

Pollard doesn't take his role as a father lightly. Speaking to Fox News Digital, he said, "Parenting is you sacrificing all of your wants and desires to raise a tiny human to adulthood, who didn't ask to be on this earth. So I feel that if you bring a child into this earth, you should give them everything you're capable of giving them. And it's not about you anymore."

It all began during the coronavirus pandemic, and Pollard decided to get creative.

"We had an amazing two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, so I started throwing her up in the air. Teaching her what I would use to teach the other girls at the cheerleading gym, and then she caught on quickly. She loved it. And then after that, it just started going viral," Pollard said.

Pollard didn't expect the videos to be so popular and initially shared the videos online for friends and family to see.

The Texas dad shared that the authenticity of his videos demonstrating real moments between a father and his daughter is what captivated the viewers, such as one that went viral when he consoled her after she hit her head on his shoulder during a stunt.

Pollard continued to share genuine interactions with his daughter. He said to Fox News Digital, "I'm not just a guy just throwing around his daughter for views. There's a lot of training and there's a lot of love involved, but with love, there's good and the bad. I just shared the genuine interaction. It's not scripted, it's not prompted."

"What I want them to see, the connection between a father and a daughter, because a lot of people say you can't be coach and dad, and there's a way to blend the two. But you have to know your child, you have to know the listener, and you also have to have that bond where you can speak in a manner to where they're going to comprehend it," he said.

Pollard said he is currently rebranding his content.

"I'm rebranding to shift towards showing what I want to show the world and providing more value in a different realm, whether it be financial, whether it be entrepreneurship, coaching, fatherhood, whatever that may be. But there's more to us, a lot more aside from stunting."

Jayden is a competitive level seven gymnast in Plano, Texas and, Pollard added, she has "never cheered."

"Being a father to me means waking up every day and not living for myself," he told Fox News Digital.

