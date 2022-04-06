Texas constable says he's arming deputies with rifles: 'Only thing criminals understand is strength'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With crime against citizens and law enforcement on the rise, a Texas constable is taking action, arguing liberal prosecutors have failed to keep the community safe. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the decision to give deputies more AR-15 rifles.

"Just in three years, Harris County has went to almost the top murder rate in the United States because of these failed policies," he said telling host Steve Doocy "these policies have emboldened criminals."

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable posted on Facebook Sunday: "Harris County has become the county of little or no consequence when it comes to committing violent crimes against citizens or attacking law enforcement," he said. "The current policies implement[ed] by some Judges has emboldened suspected criminals to go right back out and commit more crimes."

When asked by a commenter why the weapons are necessary, Herman replied: "Our deputy Atkins was murdered with one. The criminals have them so will we."

Pct. 4 Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins was killed in an October 2021 ambush attack while working an off-duty job. Two other deputies – 28-year-old Darryl Garrett and 26-year-old Juqaim Barthen – were wounded in the shooting.

Herman praised Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for standing with law enforcement, calling out liberal prosecutors for soft bail policies that have "emboldened" criminals.

"[Suspects] are getting out of jail before our deputies even finished their paperwork and most of the time when they get out there is little or no bond whatsoever, they just release them back out."

Herman said other police officials around the state are following his lead on giving officers more firepower.

"The only thing criminals understand is strength against strength and law enforcement is more powerful," he said.

