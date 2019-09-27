Ted Cruz says Dems' impeachment inquiry turning into circus: 'This is three rings and all the clowns'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on Friday that the Democrats' impeachment push isn’t driven by facts, and added that the transcript of President Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine is not an "illegal quid pro quo."

"Washington is always a circus, but this is three rings with all the clowns and it’s nuts right now," Cruz, a former practicing attorney, told “America’s Newsroom.”

Cruz reacted to the House of Representatives moving forward on an impeachment inquiry this week, though they have not held a formal vote on the matter. Democrats accuse President Trump of abusing his office by requesting that Ukraine investigate his potential 2020 election rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump's July conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky triggered a whistleblower complaint that touched off a political tempest in Washington, D.C. The complaint was released publicly Thursday, alleging Trump used the "power of his office to solicit interference" from Ukraine in the 2020 election -- and that White House officials subsequently tried to "lock down" records of that phone call.

Some Democrats allege Trump implicitly sought a quid pro quo - by trying to trade U.S. military aid for dirt on Biden - but the White House has vigorously denied it.

Cruz said House Democrats are still angry about the 2016 election and are doing everything they can to uproot the president from office.

“As a result, they’re not doing their job. They’re not actually interested in legislating. They’re not actually interested in working together to produce more jobs and raise wages and expand more opportunity."