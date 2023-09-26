Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would have 'gorgeous babies,' but is it for real or for show? Fans react

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans seemed overjoyed when the pair stepped out together for the first time Sunday, but some said they're skeptical the rumored romance is sincere.

"I hope to God they're really dating," Brittany told Fox News. "Because the gorgeous babies that would come out of that. Seriously."

But Addie said: "I don't see that they're very compatible at all, so I think they're doing it probably for the fans."

Swift was spotted cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end during his game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, shocking pop-culture and sports fans across the country. Following the game, Kelce and Swift were spotted leaving together in his convertible, further fueling dating rumors between the two stars.

Despite confirmation that the two were spending time together after weeks of romance speculation, fans shared mixed opinions on whether the couple is for real or for show.

"Oh, no, I definitely think they're dating," Jackie said. "Plus, Alix Earle also has a crush on him, so he's a hot commodity right now.

"But good for Taylor," she added. "Good for Travis."

A diehard Swifty, however, said she thought the move was a "scheme" for publicity.

"Taylor Swift has kept her personal life so secretive and now—he just talks too much," she told Fox News. "And if he is the real deal, he would respect it and keep it private, as she has for the past years."

Tracy also thinks the move was orchestrated.

"It's kind of a coincidence that he had already invited her to the game and she didn’t really say anything, and then out of nowhere now they have a video of her at his game with his mom," she said. "Kinda just get the views, I think."

Social media erupted Sunday after Swift was spotted sitting next to Kelce's mother Donna in a private box. The superstar wildly cheered for Kelce throughout his game against the Chicago Bears.

"I think that he wants to be dating, but I think for her it's maybe PR," Kelsey said.

Kelsey’s friend Katie chimed in saying "It's a PR stunt for sure."

"Did you not see her putting on a big show in the booth? ‘Woohoo! Let’s go!’ PR," Katie said.

"It might make some good music, though," Kelsey added.

In the weeks leading up to Swift’s surprise appearance at Arrowhead stadium, Kelce hinted at his interest in Swift, saying he had hoped to give her his phone number at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, but didn’t get a chance. He later told Pat McAfee he invited her to his game but didn't share details of how the two connected.

"I think they'd actually be very cute together," Tracy told Fox News.

However, Katie said, "I don’t think anyone’s a good couple for her."

Fox News' Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report.