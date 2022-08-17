Expand / Collapse search
Tammy Bruce calls out Stacey Abrams' 'sleight of hand' on defunding police: 'Exactly like the rest of them'

Abrams linked to organization awarding money to 'defund' activists

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce joined "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday, torching Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for claiming she has not supported efforts to defund police departments. 

STACEY ABRAMS SERVES AS BOARD MEMBER, GOVERNOR OF FOUNDATION THAT SUPPORTS #ABOLISHTHEPOLICE

TAMMY BRUCE: What's sad here is that she presents herself as this, you know, renegade, that she is someone new, that this is about new leadership and a new vision and accomplishing all of that. And she's like all the rest of them, that she says one thing and is doing another. So she's funding groups that have taken clear even public social media stances about defunding the police. She sends the money over there. She uses euphemisms like ‘community fairness and justice’ and all of that. So she uses the euphemisms, giving her kind of a plausible deniability. And in fact, her spokesperson says Stacey Abrams has never said she wants to defund the police. Well, perhaps technically, that's correct. But she has said that same thing in different words. That's what all politicians do. We're seeing it with the Inflation Protection Act. It's a sleight of hand. It's unfortunate because people do need new, fresh, visionary leadership. And Stacey Abrams is exactly like the rest of them. 

