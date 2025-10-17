Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer reveals theory on why more celebrity kids identify as transgender

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Stallone, the wife of action star Sylvester Stallone, has a theory about why it seems children with celebrity mothers and fathers are more likely than others to identify as transgender, and it comes down to parenting styles.

"Why do you think it is that so many kids in Hollywood now and kids of, you know, celebrity parents are transgender?" "The Katie Miller Podcast" host Katie Miller asked Stallone, in an excerpt obtained by Fox News Digital. "Is there something in the water in Hollywood?"

"I just think Hollywood is, you know, it’s all about expression," Stallone replied. "So, you know, however you want to express yourself. If you feel like a cat today, you’re a cat. And it’s so loosey-goosey. I don’t think that we’re really understanding that these kids are not our accessories. They’re little human beings that need structure. And structure is really important for them because it helps their brain organize everything."

She added that growing up in a Hollywood home, there's "just too much of everything" and not enough direct parenting going on.

NETFLIX EXECUTIVE'S PRO-TRANSGENDER SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS SURFACE DURING KID'S CONTENT CONTROVERSY

"And I think growing up in a Hollywood home, there’s really no structure because you have this thing going, and you’ve got private planes and you’ve got all these giant homes with chefs and secretaries and assistants and, you know, housekeepers and nannies," she said. "And there’s just too much of everything. It gets really confusing for a little person. And it’s OK what you decide to be as an adult. But raise them just with good common sense. I mean, my daughters were tomboys. They preferred to wear pants than dresses, you know. And they loved sports. But I never said, 'oh, you’re a boy now.' I just said, ‘You love to play sports, you love to hang out with boys, that’s awesome.’"

The full interview with Stallone will air Monday on Miller's channel at 6 p.m. ET.

TRANSGENDER 'TREND' SHARPLY DECLINING ON AMERICAN COLLEGE CAMPUSES, NEW ANALYSIS FINDS

There are numerous Hollywood figures with transgender children who openly support their kids' identities, including Robert De Niro, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Lee Curtis, Charlize Theron, Cher and Liev Schreiber. Some of them came out as transgender later in life, while others did while they were still minors.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Melissa Rudy and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.