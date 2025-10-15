Transgender 'trend' sharply declining on American college campuses, new analysis finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The trans-identification trend among young people appears to be losing momentum.

Recent data taken from college campuses shows a sharp decline in the number of Gen Zers identifying as transgender over the past three years.

Eric Kaufmann, a professor of politics at the University of Buckingham, conducted his own analysis of a large survey of U.S. undergraduates — which included a question asking them to identify their gender.

TRANS SURGERIES INCREASE RISK OF MENTAL HEALTH CONDITIONS, SUICIDAL IDEATIONS: STUDY

Anything that isn't a man or woman is considered "gender non-conforming," the surveying organization shared with Fox News Digital.

The possible answers are listed below.

Man

Woman

Nonbinary

Agender

Genderqueer or genderfluid

Unsure

Prefer not to say

In the 2025 survey of 68,000 students, only 3.6% of respondents identified as a gender other than male or female.

GENDER DYSPHORIA TREATMENTS POSE ‘SIGNIFICANT RISKS’ TO KIDS AND TEENS, HHS REPORT REVEALS

"By comparison, the figure was 5.2% in 2024 and 6.8% in both 2022 and 2023," Kaufmann wrote in his analysis, which was published on UnHerd.com.

"In other words, the share of trans-identified students has effectively halved in just two years."

"The share of trans-identified students has effectively halved in just two years."

The report also found that "non-conforming sexual identity" has sharply declined, according to Kaufmann. Those identifying as gay or lesbian remained "stable," although heterosexuality has risen 10 points since 2023.

Additionally, in 2024-2025, fewer college first-year students identified as "trans or queer" compared to seniors — which is the opposite of what occurred in the 2022-2023 year.

"This suggests that gender/sexual non-conformity will continue to fall," Kaufmann wrote in an X post sharing the data.

The annual survey — College Free Speech Rankings — is conducted by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The aim is to gather students' opinions on freedom of speech, along with demographic information like gender.

Kaufmann conducted his analyses using six years of demographic data from the survey, FIRE confirmed to Fox News Digital.

'GENDER-AFFIRMING' BREAST REMOVAL SURGERIES MAY HAVE BEEN PERFORMED ON HUNDREDS OF YOUNG GIRLS SINCE 2017

His independent report, "The Decline of Trans and Queer Identity among Young Americans," was published by the Centre of Heterodox Social Science and has not been peer-reviewed.

"Our survey looks at student attitudes for free expression and is conducted for that purpose," FIRE told Fox News Digital. "As a side effect of asking demographic questions of so many respondents, one can glean trends in demographics, as Professor Kaufmann has done here."

Reasons for the decline

Kaufmann said he believes that improved mental health likely played a part in the shift.

"Less anxious and, especially, depressed students are linked with a smaller share identifying as trans, queer or bisexual," he wrote.

The decline could also signal the fizzling out of a trend, Kaufmann added.

"The fall of trans and queer seems most similar to the fading of a fashion or trend," he wrote. "It happened largely independently of shifts in political beliefs and social media use, though improved mental health played a role."

"Perhaps young people are realizing they don’t have to announce or label everything about themselves to be valid."

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, noted that the study is "very interesting," but doesn’t pinpoint the cause of the decline.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It brings up more questions than it answers," the doctor, who was not involved in the survey, told Fox News Digital. "Could the change be due to a changing cultural climate? Less political pressure from parents and society? Could it be due to the idea that gender dysphoria resolves in many cases?"

Siegel also wondered whether the attempt to "normalize" these choices and to "overcome stigmatization" could have been an overreaction in some cases, which is now being dialed back.

"Or is the stigmatization now increasing again, making students reluctant to declare themselves as non-binary now?" he asked. "This needs to be studied further."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Dr. Jonathan Alpert, a New York City psychotherapist, said this shift likely marks a "natural correction."

"For a while, we taught young people to over-interpret every feeling. Therapy culture told them that every discomfort needed a label or diagnosis," Alpert, who also was not part of the analysis or the survey, told Fox News Digital. "For some, that label became ‘nonbinary’ — not identifying with a gender."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

According to Alpert, these results don’t necessarily mean that fewer people are identifying as transgender — "it’s mostly about fewer identifying as nonbinary, which is something very different."

Rather than rejecting who they are, Alpert said, young people may simply be tired of feeling pressured to define every emotion or difference with a new identity.

"So, in essence, it's the performance that's slowing down — at least in what this study showed," he said. "A few years ago, identity was treated almost like a social badge. Now, perhaps young people are realizing they don’t have to announce or label everything about themselves to be valid."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Alpert said he sees this same pattern in his own therapy practice.

"Once people become more comfortable in who they are, they stop needing to define themselves so rigidly. To me, that’s a sign of growing self-assurance, not intolerance."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kaufmann for additional comment.