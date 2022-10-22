DNC Chair claims GOP only offers 'fraud and fear' to voters, while Dems have 'delivered' for American people

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison claimed that the GOP only offers "fraud and fear" to its voters while insisting that Democrats under President Joe Biden have actually solved problems for Americans.

Harrison made his claims during MSNBC’s " The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross " on Saturday. Host Tiffany Cross prompted Harrison with a question on how Democrats balance fighting back against Republican attack ads and talking about major issues "like abortion or crime."

The DNC chair was quick to blast the GOP, accusing Republicans of having nothing but fearmongering and lies to motivate voters, as opposed to Democrats, who he claimed are helping the country.

He began by saying, "Well listen, Tiffany, I think it’s important for folks to understand that the only thing Republicans have are fraud and fear." While laughing, he added, "They tell more lies than I can count."

MSNBC’S HAYES SLAMMED FOR CLAIMING GOP MIDTERM VICTORY WILL ‘UNLEASH CHAOS’: ‘YOU NEED TO GET OUTSIDE MORE’

He stressed how Democrats have to counter this, stating, "And what we have to focus on, on Democrats, are our real plans to really do better for the American people."

Harrison added that the only things the GOP was preparing to do if it won a congressional majority in the midterms was to ban abortion, go after Social Security and Medicare, and cut taxes for the wealthy.

The chair insisted that Republicans "don’t have any plans, other than to nationalize – to ban abortion nationwide, to wreck Social Security and Medicare for future generations, uh, to make sure that they give more tax cuts to the rich."

Harrison stressed, "Democrats are actually trying to solve problems for people right now." He then touted the party’s successes in that regard, adding, "and that’s why Joe Biden and Democrats in the House and Senate have actually delivered for a lot of the American people, from the American Rescue Plan, to the Inflation Reduction Act, to gun safety for the first time in 30 years."

KELLYANNE CONWAY: REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES MUST NOT LET DEMOCRATS ‘SLINK AWAY’ FROM BIDEN’S MISTAKES

"We have really been fighting to do better for the American people while the Republicans are just a party of ‘No.’"

Harrison has been a harsh critic of the Republican Party since becoming chair of the DNC. On an episode of "The Cross Connection" earlier this year, he claimed that the GOP is a party "that is built on fraud , on fear, and fascism."

At the time he added, "This is a full-frontal assault on democracy, coming from the Republican Party. It is something that you would see in a place like Russia."

Harrison has also blasted prominent Republican leaders. During a podcast appearance in April, he went after Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., calling him " the little devil in Florida " after the lawmaker slammed Disney for opposing his so-called "Don’t Say Gay" bill.