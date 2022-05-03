Expand / Collapse search
Tomi Lahren on 'Fox & Friends First': Supreme Court leak 'absolutely an intimidation and distraction tactic'

Leak from court alleges justices will overturn Roe v. Wade

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren discusses the potential impact of the Supreme Court opinion's leak surrounding overturning Roe v. Wade.

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said Democrats' only hope for success in November's midterms is to ‘rile everyone up’ while calling the recent Supreme Court opinion leak alleging justices will rule to overturn Roe v. Wade an "intimidation tactic." Lahren warned "Fox & Friends First" hosts Carley Shimkus and Joey Jones that the consequential war surrounding the leaked decision is about to get worse.

DEMOCRATS CONDEMN SUPREME COURT ABORTION DRAFT AS ‘ABOMINATION,’ URGE CONGRESS TO CODIFY ROE V WADE

TOMI LAHREN: [This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here. I think that the only way the Democrats have a chance in November is if they rile everybody up, get people to the polls with these emotional, cultural issues. Of course, abortion is one that's going to be very high emotion, very intense for the country. This is their effort to distract from everything that's going wrong and play to the heartstrings of those, especially on the left, that this issue is so important to, and I think we're going to see the summer of 2020 reignited with protests and, dare I say, an insurrection. I know that's a dirty word, but I think we're going to see a lot more to come this week. 

