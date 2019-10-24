Stuart Varney shares the secret to keeping heating bill down this winter

Fox Business host Stuart Varney hopes more citizens across the country will warm their homes with natural gas this winter, and he explained the benefits on Fox Nation's "My Take."

"Time to fire up your heating system ... but I do hope you've got nat[ural] gas rather than home heating oil because, it's much cheaper," he said.

The average U.S. household pays $580 annually to heat their homes using natural gas, explained Varney, contrasting the low number to the $1,501 annual cost that home heating oil would accrue.

"Give me that natural gas, please," he said.

According to the Department of Energy, the U.S. recently claimed the title as the world's leading natural gas producer.

"The Energy Department is committed to safe development of America’s natural gas resources. Among our efforts, we invest in innovative research projects, explore ways to develop natural gas from methane hydrates and support deployment of natural gas-powered alternative fuel vehicles, which are ideal for high-mileage, centrally fueled fleets that operate within a limited area," the DOE said of their efforts.

Many climate activists are quick to criticize the controversial energy method, which is obtained through a process known as fracking.

Fracking is the advanced process of extracting natural resources from deep below the earth by pumping thousands of gallons of water, chemicals, and sand into a deep well at extremely high pressure, creating cracks in methane-bearing shale, and allowing the gas to flow to the surface.

According to Varney, the U.S. currently holds the title of the "King of nat gas fracking," as emissions from carbon dioxide have been greatly reduced in recent years.

Listing the many benefits of switching to natural gas, Varney said he "feels sorry" for those living in states who haven't yet embraced the less expensive gas option, and slammed New York State officials for not allowing pipelines to transport natural gas from neighboring Pennsylvania.

"You have to feel a little sorry for people who live in states run by climate warriors," Varney said.

Many 2020 Democratic candidates have been vocal about their opposition to "nat gas fracking" as part of their climate change solution, specifically candidate Bernie Sanders, who said "any proposal to avert the climate crisis must include a full fracking ban on public and private lands."

Varney issued strong warnings to 2020 Democrats, saying "voters will not look kindly on a fracking ban... and on expensive heating oil being shoved down their throats."

"Voters everywhere have been rejecting costly climate dreams," he said.

"If there were a free vote and people could say yes or no to cheap energy, I'm pretty sure there will be a very strong yes vote," Varney continued.

"President Trump knows that," he concluded. "The Democrats are still dreaming."

