Varney slams 2020 Dems' climate change contradictions: 'Stop ignoring America's success'

Fox Business host Stuart Varney applauded U.S. efforts to reduce carbon emissions more than any other major country on his Fox Nation show "My Take," and he questioned why many 2020 Democrats want to eliminate one process that has made that success possible.

"America did it by switching largely to natural gas," explained Varney. "How did we get that natural gas? Fracking."

Fracking is the advanced process of extracting natural resources from deep below the earth by pumping thousands of gallons of water, chemicals, and sand into a deep well at extremely high pressure, creating cracks in methane-bearing shale, and allowing the gas to flow to the surface. According to Varney, the U.S. currently holds the title of the "King of nat gas fracking," as emissions from carbon dioxide have been greatly reduced in recent years.

VARNEY: TRUMP DOMINATED G-7 SUMMIT LIKE NO OTHER

As the 2020 presidential campaigns heat up, candidates have been vocal about their stances on climate change, with many addressing the issue of carbon emissions specifically. Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders said, "any proposal to avert the climate crisis must include a full fracking ban on public and private lands."

Varney questioned why Sanders would push to ban a process that has effectively "cut carbon emissions dramatically."

VARNEY SLAMS PROGRESSIVES' PLAN TO PRINT MONEY FOR GVMNT PROGRAMS

"He's at war with all fossil fuels," said Varney. "Even though natural gas is a fossil fuel has helped America cut carbon emissions dramatically. Now there's a contradiction. He wants to fight climate change but bans a valuable tool for fighting climate change."

Sanders wasn't the only Democratic candidate making news for their climate-control policies, explained Varney, commenting on Joe Biden's appearance at a climate change town hall on Wednesday where a questioner blamed oil executives for committing "crimes against humanity."

"Joe failed to push back at all, he just waffled," said Varney, "It was an ideal opportunity to move away from extremism and he totally dropped the ball."

According to a June report by BP – measuring global carbon dioxide emissions from the use of oil, gas and coal – the United States reduced its carbon dioxide emissions by 41.8 million tons from 2016 to 2017, marking the third consecutive year that Americas’ carbon dioxide emissions fell.

The U.S.'s carbon dioxide reduction is more than double the next closest nation included in the study, and the U.S. reductions are part of a larger, decade-long trend. From 2006 to 2016, BP reports the U.S. slashed its carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 12 percent.

"Add it all up and the Democrats are on a climate change limb. They want radical change. They want to turn the economy upside down but they ignore America's success as the real king of carbon reduction," Varney concluded.

To see Stuart Varney's full commentary on "My Take", and for more episodes of his daily commentary, visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.