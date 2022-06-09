'Stone cold evil' media silent on Kavanaugh assassination attempt: Watters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The media's general silence on the alleged assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh by a left-wing California man shows an "evil" dichotomy between what is considered violence on the left versus on the right, the panel on "The Five" discussed Thursday.

A day after suspect Nicholas Roske appeared in a Greenbelt, Md., federal courtroom, print outlets USA Today and the New York Times buried coverage of the incident, Jesse Watters pointed out on "The Five,".

The host characterized the press as "stone cold evil," adding television media is "both-sides'ing" the assassination attempt.

"I don't like what's happening because if you look at it from their perspective, you could argue that this is a conspiracy and they like the heat on Kavanaugh," he said. "Because, you have the [Dobbs v. Jackson] leak and then you have the hands-off approach from the Justice Department. You have the inciteful words from Schumer and then zip, zilch from the highest leaders in the United States."

KAVANAUGH INCIDENT SHOWS SCHUMER SHOULD BE IMPEACHED BY DEMOCRATS' STANDARDS

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer previously warned that Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch would "pay the price" if they ruled in "decisions" he disagreed with. At a 2020 rally in favor of abortion policy, Schumer declared the jurists had "released the whirlwind."

Watters suggested the White House barely paid lip service to the attempt on Kavanaugh's life, and that that fact combined with Attorney General Merrick Garland's apparent refusal to prosecute illicit protesters in front of several justices houses under 18 USC 1507 is "giving license" to "the would-be's and wannabes."

JANUARY 6 HEARING: BANKS, BARRED FROM PANEL BY PELOSI DESCRIBES HIS OWN INVESTIGATION

In an appearance with ABC late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, President Biden flippantly used the term "revolution" to describe what could happen if the court rules in favor of the State of Mississippi in the Dobbs case and returns abortion regulation to state governments.

"The president of the United States should not be using the word ‘revolution’ on the heels of an assassination plot against a Supreme Court justice," Watters said., "They say words matter. That's a word that matters."

"Republicans have to condemn when someone tweets something – and [if] someone has an assassination attempt they don't have to say anything," he added.

"This has given me such clarity over the stakes of what we're dealing with with these leftists, and how evil some of these people are."