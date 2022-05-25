Stephen Colbert uses Texas shooting to call on Americans to vote for anti-gun politicians in midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert used his discussion of the horrific Uvalde, Texas mass shooting to promote the midterm elections and urge voters to think about which politicians have strong stances on strict gun laws.

During his Tuesday night show, Colbert called the elementary school shooting "unspeakable" and said that although he and others can offer their prayers for the dead, there is nothing one can say to "approach the immeasurable grief" of their families.

"But while we’re at it, let's pray this time our leaders show a modicum of courage in trying to prevent this from ever happening again," Colbert said, turning his attention to the political aspect of the tragedy.

While prayers won’t end mass shootings in America, "voting might," he said.

"When you vote ask yourself this question: who running for office has publicly stated that they are willing to do anything and everything in their power to protect your children from the criminally insane number of guns in America," added Colbert, as the audience cheered.

This is not the first time that Colbert has weighed in on the issue of gun violence in America.

In March 2021, Colbert offered similar words in the wake of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., when he said the "only suitable way" to honor the victims "is with action."

The host went on to criticize Republicans for inaction on gun legislation, at one point specifically targeting Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, who drew scrutiny after he compared mass shootings to drunk driving.

"OK, I’ll take that deal," Colbert responded, after playing a snippet of the senator’s quote. "Let's regulate guns the way we regulate alcohol and cars. You've got to be 21, got to pass a test to get a license, you've got to have registration and insurance for your gun. If you move to a new state, you’ve got to do the whole damn thing over again, and you can't go out loaded."

Colbert has repeatedly waded into political waters on his comedy show, mostly lambasting Republicans, while getting cozy with guest Democratic lawmakers on his show and refraining from criticism of left-leaning personalities.

In April, Colbert tore into his own employer after former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann challenged him to call out CBS News for hiring former Trump administration official Mick Mulvaney.

Colbert also targeted former President Trump in 97% of his jokes about presidential candidates during September 2020, according to a study by the Center for Media and Public Affairs at George Mason University.

In addition, Colbert has also called former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a "d-----bag," provided Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., advice on how to pitch the tax hikes needed for her Medicare-for-All plan, and repeatedly defended higher gas prices under the Biden administration.