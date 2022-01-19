Concha on Stephen Colbert's late night critique of Kyrsten Sinema: 'Is this supposed to be comedy?'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha called out Stephen Colbert on "Outnumbered" Wednesday after the late-night host criticized Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's, D-Ariz., opposition to nuking the filibuster

STEPHEN COLBERT RIPPED FOR 'MISOGYNY' AFTER MOCKING 'MRS. HAMBURGLAR' KYRSTEN SINEMA OVER FILIBUSTER SUPPORT

JOE CONCHA: Is that supposed to be comedy? And have you seen the promos for Colbert these days it’s like "join Stephen tonight as Elizabeth Warren stops by." It’s like oh that sounds hilarious. Or "Bernie Sanders is in the house." It’s like these are your guests?….

These attacks from myopic clowns like Stephen Colbert will only strengthen [Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema's] resolve. Trust me, you’re not missing anything Harris when you don’t tune into Colbert. It’s like watching an extension of CNN except you have a live studio audience clapping like seals at every, what’s supposed to be, a punchline I guess. And you get to see a bunch of Democrats tout whatever it is they’re touting that particular week. It’s really exciting stuff.

