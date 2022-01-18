Expand / Collapse search
SENATE
Published

Schumer to propose talking filibuster in last-minute attempt to persuade Manchin, Sinema

Manchin and Sinema have resisted their party's push to do away with the filibuster

By Michael Lee | Fox News
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will propose a talking filibuster in an attempt to persuade Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to change Senate rules and allow a vote on the Democratic-led effort to overhaul the U.S. election system.

"If the Republicans block cloture on the legislation before us, I will put forward a proposal to change the rules to allow for a talking filibuster on this legislation," the New York Democrat said Tuesday after a meeting with Senate Democrats to discuss a path forward for the legislation. "Historically, changes to the Senate rules have been necessary to adapt to a change circumstances."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SCHUMER VOWS TO TURN UP HEAT ON GOP ON VOTING RIGHTS, RISKS EXPOSING MODERATE DEMS ON FILIBUSTER

Standing in the way of the Democratic effort to eliminate the legislative filibuster is a united Republican opposition in addition to Manchin and Sinema, making it all but impossible to pass a change in Senate rules that could push the election overhaul legislation past the finish line.

Both Manchin and Sinema have resisted their party's push to do away with the filibuster in recent weeks and are still opposed to the plan to implement a talking filibuster, Fox News' Chad Pergram reported Tuesday.

Manchin emphasized his opposition to changing Senate rules ahead of the meeting, making clear he has not changed his mind on the issue.

Sen. Joe Manchin.

Sen. Joe Manchin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"The majority of my colleagues in the Democrat caucus, they changed. They change their minds," Manchin said Tuesday. "I respect that. You have a right to change your mind. I haven't. I hope they respect that too. I've never changed my mind on the filibuster."

But Schumer had harsh words for those who oppose the Democratic push to change Senate rules and pass their election overhaul, arguing a talking filibuster would force those opposed to the effort to make their voices heard on the Senate floor.

"If Senate Republicans are going to oppose it, they should not be allowed to sit in their office," Schumer said. "They got to come down on the floor and defend their opposition to voting rights."

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., delivers remarks on the Senate floor in support of the legislative filibuster, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. 

Schumer said that once Republicans have voiced their legislation, the Senate will move to pass it with a majority vote.

"I hope every senator will embrace this practical reform," Schumer said.

