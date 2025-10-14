Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel praise Trump for Gaza peace agreement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel credited President Donald Trump on Monday after all 20 living Israeli hostages were released from Hamas captivity after both sides agreed to a peace deal.

"What a day for Donald Trump. You know what? He finally did something positive, and I want to give him credit for it because I know he’s not the type to take credit for himself. Trump was in Israel and Egypt today to celebrate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. All 20 Israeli hostages are home after 738 days in captivity," Kimmel said.

The prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas began Monday, with Hamas releasing the final 20 living hostages in exchange for Israel freeing 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The release was part of a sweeping 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the conflict and rebuilding Gaza. So far, only four of the 28 presumed dead hostages have been returned.

"And while we are only in the first phase of what will undoubtedly be a long and tricky process, the fact is the bombing has stopped, the hostages have been released, and Trump deserves some of the praise for that. So, I know it sounds crazy to say, but good work on that one, President Trump. Now maybe you can not invade Portland. Just an idea," Kimmel said.

Kimmel's late-night program recently returned from a brief suspension after he had wrongly suggested Charlie Kirk's killer was a MAGA supporter.

Kimmel has maintained his words were taken out of context, and he was harshly critical of Trump for celebrating his suspension from the airwaves.

Colbert, another staunch critic of Trump, also had kind words for the president.

"There is some good news out there. Because, today, thanks to Trump’s newly brokered ceasefire in Gaza, all living Israeli hostages and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners have been released. It’s important, credit where credit is due, Donald Trump did something good," Colbert said during his show on Monday.

The late-night host then joked, "Are we still canceled?"

"Are you sure? I tried. I tried. It’s kind of surprising to see him do something good," he said.

CBS announced earlier this year that Colbert's show will end in May 2026 and said it was "purely a financial decision." Critics have claimed it was done in part to appease the Trump administration.

Colbert went on to criticize Trump's decision to send National Guard troops to cities across the country.

"While Trump tries to bring peace to the Middle East, he’s trying just as hard to bring war to the Midwest," Colbert joked, referring to Trump deploying troops to Chicago.

Democrats and members of the media also gave Trump credit for securing the peace deal on Monday.

"I really commend President Trump and his administration, as well as Arab leaders in the region, for making the commitment to the 20-point plan and seeing a path forward for what's often called the day after," Hillary Clinton told CBS' Norah O'Donnell on Friday.