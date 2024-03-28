Expand / Collapse search
Stephen A. Smith declares he's 'ashamed' of Democratic Party for not replacing Biden: 'It is pathetic'

'You can’t stop him. You cannot stop him,' Smith said about Trump on the PBD Podcast on Wednesday

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
Stephen A. Smith talks 2024 presidential election Video

Stephen A. Smith talks 2024 presidential election

ESPN personality and OutKick's Clay Travis talk about who the pundit will vote for in the 2024 presidential election.

During an interview with entrepreneur and podcast host Patrick Bet-David, ESPN host Stephen A. Smith admitted he is "ashamed" of the Democratic Party and complained about the "lawfare" they’re waging against former President Trump.

"What’s all the lawfare about?" he asked on the "PBD Podcast" on Wednesday, complaining that Democrats can’t just beat Trump in a traditional election. 

"One charge after another, you got Letitia James … You’ve got the folks in Georgia with Fani Willis and others. You’ve got, you know, the Mar-A-Lago situation. You got … I mean, we’re really, really, really going to have a trial about hush money to a former porn star? That’s what we’re doing? That’s what we’re doing now?" he asked.

JONATHAN DILLER SHOOTING: NYPD SERGEANTS' UNION TELLS ANTI-POLICE DEMOCRATS TO STAY AWAY FROM FUNERAL

Stephen A. Smith on mic

ESPN Stephen A. Smith recently torched the Democratic Party for its "lawfare" against former President Trump. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Smith, a Democrat voter and vocal critic of the former president, slammed his party for not being able to take a chunk out of Trump, who is the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, despite everything his political opponents have thrown at him since his first run for office.

Marveling at that fact, he stated, "I’m like, are you kidding me? Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not advocating that anybody should be above the law at any time. What I am saying is he’s the President of the United States, the former President of the United States. You talk to us about Russian collusion, you talk to us about a bevy of things over the years. Man is still running."

"Four indictments, 91 counts and the man gets more campaign dollars, climbing in the polls, okay?" he continued, adding, "And last time I checked, he still ain’t been in cuffs, he still ain’t been put behind bars. And he’s the presumptive GOP nominee."

"You can’t stop him. You cannot stop him," he declared to his co-hosts. 

SEAN HANNITY: RFK JR. IS NOW PEELING OFF A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF SUPPORT FROM BIDEN

Biden, Stephen A. Smith, and Trump

Smith told podcast host Patrick Bet-David he's "ashamed" that Democrats haven't found a better candidate than President Biden to beat Trump. (Biden image by Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Stephen A. Smith image by Paula Lobo/NBC via Getty Images), Trump image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images))

The rebukes for Democrats kept coming from Smith, who said, "And so for me, I find myself ashamed of the Democratic Party for their lack of a competitive fervor."

"You had since 2016 to come up with somebody else, and you still can’t do it? That is pathetic. It is pathetic," he said. "And there is no excuse for it whatsoever."

Grilling the party even harder, he exclaimed, "It is 2024. In eight years, you should have been able to find somebody that could compete with this man other than a soon 82-year-old incumbent."

After Smith finished his rebuke of the party, Bet-David asked him if he still wants Democrats to win in 2024. Smith replied it was a "fair" question, and admitted it’s "hard to figure out."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 