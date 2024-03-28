Stephen A. Smith declares he's 'ashamed' of Democratic Party for not replacing Biden: 'It is pathetic'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

During an interview with entrepreneur and podcast host Patrick Bet-David, ESPN host Stephen A. Smith admitted he is "ashamed" of the Democratic Party and complained about the "lawfare" they’re waging against former President Trump.

"What’s all the lawfare about?" he asked on the "PBD Podcast" on Wednesday, complaining that Democrats can’t just beat Trump in a traditional election.

"One charge after another, you got Letitia James … You’ve got the folks in Georgia with Fani Willis and others. You’ve got, you know, the Mar-A-Lago situation. You got … I mean, we’re really, really, really going to have a trial about hush money to a former porn star? That’s what we’re doing? That’s what we’re doing now?" he asked.

Smith, a Democrat voter and vocal critic of the former president, slammed his party for not being able to take a chunk out of Trump, who is the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, despite everything his political opponents have thrown at him since his first run for office.

Marveling at that fact, he stated, "I’m like, are you kidding me? Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not advocating that anybody should be above the law at any time. What I am saying is he’s the President of the United States, the former President of the United States. You talk to us about Russian collusion, you talk to us about a bevy of things over the years. Man is still running."

"Four indictments, 91 counts and the man gets more campaign dollars, climbing in the polls, okay?" he continued, adding, "And last time I checked, he still ain’t been in cuffs, he still ain’t been put behind bars. And he’s the presumptive GOP nominee."

"You can’t stop him. You cannot stop him," he declared to his co-hosts.

The rebukes for Democrats kept coming from Smith, who said, "And so for me, I find myself ashamed of the Democratic Party for their lack of a competitive fervor."

"You had since 2016 to come up with somebody else, and you still can’t do it? That is pathetic. It is pathetic," he said. "And there is no excuse for it whatsoever."

Grilling the party even harder, he exclaimed, "It is 2024. In eight years, you should have been able to find somebody that could compete with this man other than a soon 82-year-old incumbent."

After Smith finished his rebuke of the party, Bet-David asked him if he still wants Democrats to win in 2024. Smith replied it was a "fair" question, and admitted it’s "hard to figure out."