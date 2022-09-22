Step inside Alveda King's house for a seasonal celebration chock full of food, family and friendship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Alveda King is returning to Fox Nation to bring some special recipes and heartfelt wisdom to viewers to celebrate the transition from summer to fall with a special seasonal celebration episode of "Alveda King's House."

Join King as she walks through the recipes for deliciously authentic shepherd's pie and peach crisp for dessert all, topped off with warm talks about motherhood, back to school time, and gratitude.

Sitting down with her close friends Day Gardner and Ashley Hayek, King serves up lessons of gratitude, along with discussions of morality and values in education and inspiring stories of faith and triumph.

"There are many things I'm thankful for," King said. "I'm really thankful that we live in America, and we still have the opportunity to have these conversations and to share this information with others…"

Gardner and Hayek share stories with viewers as well, including Gardner's story of becoming the first Black woman to ascend to the semifinals in the Miss America contest and paved the way for Vanessa Williams to win the title a few years later and Hayek's story of a guardian angel watching over her children when they were almost kidnapped.

King knows no fellowship is complete without a delicious meal, so subscribers can follow her into the kitchen as she prepares the dishes she brings to the table to enjoy with friends.

In the kitchen, King blends a cocktail of oils and spices to begin the stew for her shepherd's pie, urging subscribers to alter the recipe make it their own. After adding in ground lamb and ground beef, she tosses in a variety of vegetables and herbs before topping the dish with mashed potatoes and popping it into the oven.

To sweeten the palate, King sautés up some Georgia peaches and adds in a blend of sweet ingredients to bake her peach crisp before joining her guests – and Fox Nation subscribers – at the table to dig in.