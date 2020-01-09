House Dem quickly reverses course after appearing to buck Pelosi on impeachment

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wa., quickly changed course after telling CNN on Thursday that it was time for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to move to an impeachment trial in the Senate.

"At the end of the day, just like we control the House, Mitch McConnell controls the Senate," Smith said, referring to the Senate's majority leader.

"I think it was perfectly advisable for the speaker to leverage that, get a better deal. At this point, it doesn't look like that's going to happen," he said. "And yes, I think it is time to send the impeachment to the Senate and let Mitch McConnell be responsible for the fairness of the trial. He ultimately is."

By 10:10 a.m. EST,, Smith had tweeted a retraction, saying that he "misspoke" and supported the speaker's course of action.

"I am concerned that Senator McConnell won’t have a fair trial and I am with the speaker that we should do everything we can to ensure he does," he added.

"Ultimately, I do want the articles sent to the Senate for the very simple reason that I want the impeachment process to go forward."

Smith's comments came weeks after the House Democrats approved impeachment articles against the President Trump. Pelosi has delayed sending the impeachment articles to the Senate, citing Senate Republicans' close cooperation with the White House.

Her continual delay appeared to open cracks within the Democratic caucus.

Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., said she voted last month to impeach President Trump over urgent concerns about his conduct and argued that handing the case over to the Senate is the right thing to do.

“I trust the speaker's judgment, but I voted on these articles when they were presented because I felt that we were at a point where it needed to happen,” said Hayes, a freshman member. “So personally, I'd like them to go forward.”

Across the Capitol, Senate Democrats began to question whether Pelosi’s delay strategy undermines their argument that Trump’s conduct warrants serious and urgent attention.

“We are reaching a point where the articles of impeachment should be sent,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told reporters Wednesday.

Other senators questioned what kind of leverage Pelosi has over the Senate. “I respect the fact that she is concerned about the fact about whether or not there will be a fair trial. But I do think it is time to get on with it,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., told Politico.

