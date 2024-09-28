Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Cruise surprises crowd at 'Top Gun: Maverick' live orchestral screening in London: 'dream come true'

The actor attended a live orchestral concert and viewing of 'Top Gun: Maverick' at London's Royal Albert Hall on Friday

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Critics Choice Awards: 'Top Gun: Maverick' producer shares Tom Cruise's billion dollar secret Video

Critics Choice Awards: 'Top Gun: Maverick' producer shares Tom Cruise's billion dollar secret

'Top Gun: Maverick' producer tells Fox News Digital "nobody works harder" than Tom Cruise, and reveals whether another sequel is coming.

Tom Cruise sure knows how to make a grand entrance.

During a live orchestral concert and viewing of "Top Gun: Maverick" at London's Royal Albert Hall on Friday, the 62-year-old actor surprised the crowd when he walked on stage prior to the film's start, which featured a live performance of the film's score by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. 

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Cruise addressed the audience and gave a shutout to his "dear friend," composer Lorne Balfe.  

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at a "Top Gun: Maverick" live orchestral concert. (Getty Images)

"I also want to thank tonight's orchestra and all of your exceptional talents," Cruise said. "I've always wanted to experience a film like this with a live, full symphony orchestra, synchronized to picture, in front of a packed audience in the grandeur of a classic movie palace."

"Thank you all for being here, and thank you for making this dream come true," he concluded.

"Maverick" became the most-watched film in the world during its opening weekend release on the Paramount+ streaming platform in 2022. 

The Joseph Kosinski-directed film stars Cruise alongside a long list of Hollywood celebrities, including Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. "Maverick" also received numerous accolades, such as two Golden Globes nominations for best motion picture of a drama and best original song.

Tom Cruise at movie premiere

Cruise said it was his "dream" to watch a film with a live music component.  (Don Arnold/WireImage)

Earlier this year, ahead of the film's 38th anniversary on May 16, Cruise took to Instagram to share a series of photos that feature behind-the-scenes snapshots of him and various cast members on the set of the original film and the 2022 sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick." 

In his Instagram post, Cruise wrote in a caption, "It’s incredible to look back on the thirty-eight years of ‘Top Gun.’ To the fans who have been with us since the start, there wouldn’t be a Top Gun Day without you."

Tom Cruise on the set of "Top Gun: Maverick"

Cruise shared images of behind-the-scenes moments from "Top Gun" earlier this year.  (Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

While it's up in the air, "Top Gun: Maverick" actress Jennifer Connelly, who portrayed Penelope "Penny" Benjamin in the film, is on board if it does happen. 

"I'll be there. I'm ready," Connelly told "Entertainment Tonight."

"I haven't seen anything," she said. "I had a casual chat with my friend, Joe Kosinski, who directed it, who I worked with twice now. I'm his biggest fan. I think he's so great. [I talked to him] about the possibility of it, but I don't know anything concrete."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

