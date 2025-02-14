President Trump, Elon Musk to sit down with Fox News' Sean Hannity for exclusive interview

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk will sit down with Fox News host Sean Hannity at the White House for an exclusive joint interview on "Hannity," airing Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

The interview will focus on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Trump's first 100 days in office and other major news stories.

It will be Trump and Musk's first joint television interview.

Hannity joined Fox News in 1996 and has achieved the title as the longest-running primetime cable news host in television history.

Hannity has dominated cable news in his timeslot, averaging 3.6 million viewers year-to-date and routinely placing as one of the top cable shows overall.

Throughout his tenure with the network, Hannity has interviewed numerous key newsmakers and political figures over the last three decades.

Hannity recently added a new Fox Nation show, "Sean," to his portfolio, which includes long-form interviews and debuted earlier this month featuring a sit-down with the iconic Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone. He also recently served as the host of the fifth annual Fox Nation "Patriot Awards," honoring everyday heroes for their service and patriotism.

