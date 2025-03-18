Shakespeare's birthplace to be 'decolonized' after British researchers say his work enables 'White supremacy'

The organization overseeing museums celebrating English playwright William Shakespeare’s life is reportedly working to "decolonize" his legacy in the name of battling White supremacy.

The Telegraph reported that Shakespeare’s Birthplace Trust, a British nonprofit in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, is working toward "decolonizing" its collection of Shakespeare-related artifacts to "create a more inclusive museum experience."

In recent years, critics in the UK have been scrutinizing aspects of its history, even down to criticizing the use of the term "Anglo-Saxon" to describe the native peoples for which England was named. Now Shakespeare, despite being born in 1564 and largely writing plays that took place in Western Europe, is being scrutinized for his alleged impact on colonialism.

MUSEUM WARNS HISTORIC LANDSCAPE PAINTINGS CAN EVOKE ‘DARKER SIDE’ OF ‘NATIONALIST FEELING’

The process of decolonizing Shakespeare’s work reportedly includes researching "the continued impact of colonialism" on world history and the ways in which "Shakespeare's work has played a part in this." The effort, which roughly means distancing work from western perspectives, reportedly began after concerns were raised that celebration of Shakespeare enables "White supremacy."

The trust has also warned that some items in its collections and archives relating to the iconic 16th century playwright may contain "language or depictions that are racist, sexist, homophobic, or otherwise harmful."

Shakespeare's Birthplace Trust reportedly worked on a research project with the University of Birmingham's Dr. Helen Hopkins, and concluded that praise of Shakespeare as a "universal" genius "benefits the ideology of White European supremacy." Their research concluded further that "colonial inculcation" spread European ideas about art and used Shakespeare as a symbol of "British cultural superiority" and "Anglo-cultural supremacy."

UNIVERSITY THAT PUT OVER 200 TRIGGER WARNINGS ON SHAKESPEARE WRITINGS SAYS REQUEST CAME FROM STUDENTS

Celebrating Shakespeare’s work, the research argued, was part of a "White Anglo-centric, Eurocentric, and increasingly ‘West-centric’ worldviews that continue to do harm in the world today."

One of the solutions proposed by the project is for the trust to "present Shakespeare not as the ‘greatest,’ but as ‘part of a community of equal and different writers and artists from around the world.’"

The Telegraph also reported that the trust has worked to make Shakespeare’s legacy more international by organizing events like "celebrating Rabindranath Tagore, a Bengali poet, and a Romeo and Juliet-inspired Bollywood dance workshop."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Shakespeare’s Birthplace Trust for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.