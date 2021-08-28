Seth David Radwell: Politicians have stopped solving problems, they argue instead

Americans have lost the ability to get along with each other and solve problems, businessman and author Seth David Radwell told Tucker Carlson Friday on Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Today."

Radwell, author of the recent book "American Schism: How the Two Enlightenments Hold the Secret to Healing Our Nation" said he was fortunate to have a thriving career in business, but he noticed in recent years many didn’t want to discuss politics because "they were afraid of the ire or the rancor of the extremes."

"Everyone started treating politics like a third rail," he told host Tucker Carlson.

Radwell said as he watched political dialogue in the country collapse and objective truth disappear, he became more concerned. This realization led him to take what he called a hiatus from work to research the roots of the division in the United States.

"I was convinced that the division and the divide we see today have roots, antecedents in the earlier part of our history," he said.

Radwell noted that Americans often think that the problems we encounter today are "unique" or that America is more divided than ever before.

"Guess what, the country was founded based on a schism, a division in two theories from the enlightenment," he said.

The core of his book, Radwell said, is how people think and interact, particularly when it comes to solving problems.

"The business world solves problems, that’s what we do," he said. "So, what’s happened in America, is that we seem to not solve problems."

Radwell said politics in America has given up on solving problems, and rather just argues about them. This doesn’t mean there are more divisions now than in history, though.

"Our country has been built on divisions. We’ve always had huge divisions," he said. "I don’t care what you think politically, but I want to hear about it. I want to hear your ideas. We’ve made progress by solving problems and compromising, and those are dirty words today."

