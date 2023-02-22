Sen. Tim Scott speaks out on stopping Democrats' policies from 'ruining America'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., spoke out on "Hannity" Wednesday about the importance of listening to voters amid his trip to Iowa for his "Faith in America" tour.

Scott has not announced any presidential run to-date, but during a speech in Des Moines, he criticized politicians for making the public addicted to the "drug of victimhood and narcotic of despair" while hammering President Biden's tenure.

On "Hannity," Scott was asked about the probability he mounts a presidential run — responding he simply has thought hard about why he loves the United States "so much."

"I had a chance this morning to visit St. Anthony's Catholic School with Gov. [Kim] Reynolds. She just passed monumental school choice — one of my most important issues I've been fighting on. We had a chance to meet with faith leaders, speak at Drake University, do a radio show. I just finished with the Polk County GOP. It has been a good day. I'm learning a lot."

Scott said the most important thing any lawmaker can do is "listen to our bosses" — the American people who elect them.

Scott, who is the first Black senator elected in the South since Reconstruction, has had his name bandied about in conjecture surrounding the 2024 presidential election, wherein he could become the first Black Republican president.

Host Sean Hannity nodded to as much when he pointed out Scott's fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley announced a bid, along with former President Donald Trump.

Hannity also cited former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among other possible contenders, but asked Scott if he sees any policy differences with Trump in particular.

"Probably not very many at all," Scott replied. "I am so thankful that we had President Trump in office. Frankly, the policies that we were able to pass from 2017 to 2020 were monumental, and thank God we went into COVID with a strong economy."

He highlighted Opportunity Zones as his most key accomplishment passed under Trump.

"My signature legislation that brought more than $29 billion back to the poorest communities just in 2019, leading to the lowest level of poverty ever recorded as a country," he said.

"I think the policies that we fight for as conservatives are the policies necessary to stop the Democrats from ruining America."

Citing how Scott and other potential and declared Republican candidates generally line up on many such issues, Hannity asked what differences he could identify.

In response, Scott cited his own personal life and philosophy, recounting how the late North Charleston, S.C., Chick-fil-A franchisee John Moniz became a mentor in his youth whom he credits with instilling in him a sense of perseverance and self-determination.

"What I'm learning on my ‘Faith in America’ tour is I tell my story as an African-American who was born into poverty and then a single-parent household," he said.

"My Chick-fil-A mentor, who happened to be a White guy, a Citadel graduate… taught me that no matter where you're born, you can rise beyond your circumstances if you're willing to perspire because you're inspired by the American story."