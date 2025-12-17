Expand / Collapse search
Sen Eric Schmitt says he 'won't be apologizing' as China hits him with $50B lawsuit

Schmitt faces retaliation lawsuit from Wuhan government over his 2020 case against China

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley , Alex Miller Fox News
Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., opens up about the $50B lawsuit filed against him by Wuhan, China on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said Tuesday that he "won't be apologizing" to China any time soon, as he opened up about a $50 billion lawsuit filed against him in retaliation for suing the country during his time as Missouri’s attorney general.

"It's totally ridiculous. They're just mad that we exposed their lies and their deceit," he told "The Ingraham Angle."

"Missouri got a $24 billion judgment against them, and they don't like that," Schmitt continued. "They unleashed COVID on the world. We sued them, and we won." 

CHINA’S CLIMATE LAWFARE SHOULD COME UNDER BONDI’S MICROSCOPE, KANSAS AG SAYS

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., outside of the Senate chamber

Sen. Eric Schmitt talks to reporters as he leaves a Republican Caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 7, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The People’s Government of Wuhan Municipality, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Wuhan Institute of Virology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences are suing Schmitt for roughly $50 billion, years after he sued China during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit, first obtained by Fox News Digital, accused Schmitt, FBI co-deputy director Andrew Bailey and the state of Missouri of damaging the reputations of China, Wuhan and the associated research facilities through "malicious vexatious litigation, fabricating enormous disinformation, and spreading stigmatizing and discriminating slanders."

TRUMP'S SENATE CLOSER: REPUBLICAN FRESHMAN EMERGES AS KEY WHITE HOUSE ALLY

Officers outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China

Security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, as members of the World Health Organization investigating the origins of COVID-19 visit the facility on Feb. 3, 2021. (Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images)

Schmitt blasted the matter as "sour grapes," while explaining that his team is working on translating the legal papers served to him.

"I won't be apologizing any time soon, as you'd imagine," he said.

Schmitt sued the People's Republic of China (PRC), several Chinese government ministries, the Communist Party of China, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences in early 2020 while serving as Missouri's attorney general.

At the time, he accused the Chinese government of withholding information on COVID-19 and failing to contain the outbreak, among other grievances.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

