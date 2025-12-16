Expand / Collapse search
Senate

Senate Republican 'targeted by Communist China' in $50 billion lawsuit

Sen Eric Schmitt previously sued China over COVID response while serving as Missouri attorney general

By Alex Miller Fox News
U.S. senator says China has already outpaced U.S. military strength Video

U.S. senator says China has already outpaced U.S. military strength

Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., reacts to The New York Times reporting on corruption in Ukraine and warns about China’s growing military threat on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., is being sued by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for tens of billions of dollars in damages for a lawsuit he filed against the country during his time as Missouri’s attorney general.

Schmitt is being sued by the People’s Government of Wuhan Municipality, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Wuhan Institute of Virology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences for roughly $50 billion, several years after the lawmaker sued the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit, first obtained by Fox News Digital, accused Schmitt, FBI co-deputy director Andrew Bailey, and the state of Missouri of damaging the reputations of China, Wuhan and the associated research facilities through "malicious vexatious litigation, fabricating enormous disinformation, and spreading stigmatizing and discriminating slanders."

CRUZ SAYS REP ILHAN OMAR COULD FACE JAIL TIME, DEPORTATION IF MARRIAGE ALLEGATION PROVES TRUE

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., outside of the Senate chamber

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., is getting sued by the People's Republic of China for $50 billion, which follows a lawsuit he filed against the country in 2020 when he served as Missouri's attorney general.  (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Schmitt said in a statement to Fox News Digital that he'd been "banned from Communist China, and now I am being sued and targeted by Communist China in a $50 billion lawfare campaign, and I’ll wear it like a badge of honor." 

"China’s sinister malfeasance during the COVID-19 pandemic led to over a million Americans losing their lives, economic turmoil that rocked our country for years, and an enormous amount of human suffering, and as Missouri Attorney General I filed suit to hold them accountable," Schmitt said. "Instead of trying to defend its indefensible behavior, Communist China responded with frivolous lawfare, attempting to absolve themselves of all wrongdoing in the early days of the pandemic." 

"This novel lawsuit is factually baseless, legally meritless, and any fake judgment a Chinese court issues in this lawsuit we will easily beat back and keep from being enforced against the people of Missouri or me," he continued. "This is their way of distracting from what the world already knows, China has blood on its hands."

TRUMP'S SENATE CLOSER: REPUBLICAN FRESHMAN EMERGES AS KEY WHITE HOUSE ALLY

FBI co-deputy Director Andrew Bailey

FBI co-deputy Director Andrew Bailey is being sued, alongside Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and the state of Missouri, by the Chinese government, city of Wuhan and research facilities for his role in a lawsuit filed by Schmitt during the COVID-19 pandemic.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Schmitt, who served as attorney general for the Show-Me state from 2019 to 2023, sued the PRC, several Chinese government ministries, the Communist Party of China, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences in early 2020, shortly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, Schmitt accused the Chinese government of withholding information on the COVID-19 virus, failing to contain the outbreak of the virus, and actively hoarding high-quality personal protective equipment (PPE) while producing and selling lower-quality PPE for the rest of the world.

SENATE ADVANCES $901B DEFENSE BILL AS CONGRESS RACES INTO YEAR-END LEGISLATIVE SPRINT

Chinese police patrolling Wuhan Institute of Virology

Chinese police patrolling Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2021. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

That case resulted in an eventual $24 billion judgment earlier this year.

The lawsuit against Schmitt, Bailey, who resigned as Missouri's attorney general after he was tapped by President Donald Trump to serve as co-deputy FBI director in September, and Missouri contended that the preceding lawsuit, and statements published across a variety of media outlets, led to severe reputational and economic harm.

They’re demanding that apologies be published in several outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and Chinese media outlets. The apologies come with a price tag, too.

Wuhan and the Chinese government demanded compensation of over 356 billion Chinese Yuan, which converts to just over $50 billion dollars.

