Sen. Marco Rubio: There is a real flash flood threat in many parts of central Florida

Sen. Marco Rubio joins ‘Hannity’ to discuss the heavy rain and damage that Hurricane Ian is bringing to the state.

Sen. Marco Rubio discussed the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ian in Florida thus far and how the threat of a flash flood is high on "Hannity."

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: Well, I think the reporting that preceded me here on the air kind of describes the images we're going to begin to see tomorrow. We know that the storm surge was very significant, historic, really. And I think we're all going to be shocked by some of the images that are going to emerge. One of the watergate measures up in Fort Myers was still pretty high as of an hour ago and rapidly rising. So there's still some threat there. And even as we're going to be dealing with that, we recognize that the storm is not moving inland. And now we move to a second kind of risk, and that is the flash flood. The National Weather Service has issued its highest alert possible they are expecting upwards in some isolated areas or up to 12 inches of rain, but certainly 4 to 8 inches. So they're now talking about a real flash flood threat in many parts of central Florida as this storm moves in the overnight hours. 

