Sen. Rubio rips corporations lobbying on behalf of China: 'Harmful to US national interest'

Senator warns against companies prioritizing profits over what's best for America

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss corporations lobbying on behalf of Beijing to maximize profit, and the latest on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., blasted U.S. corporations for "lobbying" on behalf of China Wednesday, arguing doing so can compromise American "national interest." Sen. Rubio joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss how businesses deal with China as they grapple with profit versus what policy decisions are best for America. 

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: Corporations are in the business of making money. That's what they do. That's the only way they can survive. But nowadays, they increasingly make their money in ways that are harmful to the U.S. national interest. So that's why you have major corporations up here lobbying on behalf of things that China wants or against things China opposes because they want their market share. They don't want to get kicked out of China. It represents a significant percentage of their market share. 

