Sen. Kennedy on tackling crime: ‘When reality calls, the Biden administration hangs up’

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday that the Biden administration is not listening to the American peoples' concerns over nationwide crime spikes. Kennedy reacted to news that the White House is allocating $30 million to distribute ‘smoking kits' that reportedly contain pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and "any illicit substance."

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: There almost aren’t words in English. The Biden Administration just keeps on rocking it in the free world. I mean, every single day reality calls and the Biden administration just hangs up. I don’t think when moms and dads lie down at night in America and can’t sleep they are worried about clean injection sites and sterile crack pipes. The issue, Mr. President, is crime. The issue, Mr. President, is how to stop it, not how to encourage it. Now, why has crime gone up? I know it’s complicated but I will tell you a big reason.

…

Wokeism now runs in the Democratic family. It practically gallops; most of our large urban areas are run by woke Democrats. Wokers believe that the criminal is a victim. They believe that when a criminal commits a crime, it is not the criminal’s fault, it is the fault of an unfair world. And they believe that punishment and prisons and cops just make things worse. And the American people don’t believe that. And unless you have the I.Q. of a garden pest, you know you cannot order a civilized society based on that worldview. And that’s the problem that we have.

