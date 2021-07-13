Sen. Kennedy slams social media's 'nauseously woke' standards after trans woman attempting to nurse goes viral

Senator John Kennedy R-La., called out the blatant double standard of Big Tech leadership after a video of a transgender parent attempting, unsuccessfully, to breastfeed a baby went viral.

"What I find curious is why so many of the social media platforms will allow that but won't allow other things," Kennedy told "Fox News Primetime" host Pete Hegseth on Tuesday.

"Social media is no longer a level playing field. I'm not sure it ever was. But what we're allowed to see and what we're allowed to say on social media is being censored. And the people censoring it are the people who run social media and in many respects they have turned social media into a killing field for the truth."

"How is this video not an example of say,… medical misinformation?"

Kennedy was responding to a viral clip of a transgender couple featured on "9 Months with Courteney Cox" who appear to have swapped gender roles. In the video, the family can be seen laying in bed shortly after Ahanu, who identifies as the baby's father, gave birth.

"The baby has been able to latch," Petrona, a transgender woman tells the camera as Ahanu looks on. "But I've not been able to produce any milk. That's okay, because I'm going to supplement the feeding with formula so that my baby is still getting the nutrients that they need but I'm still feeling hopeful."

Fox News host Pete Hegseth emphasized that the video was promoted on Facebook without a "medical misinformation" label.

"How is this video not an example of say… medical misinformation?" he asked. "Facebook has decided it's going to be the arbiter of truth and science. Why wouldn't they look at this video and say it doesn't pass muster?"

"I'm not a doctor," Hegseth went on, "but even though we have nipples, men cannot breastfeed with a good solid latch."

Kennedy called social media corporations "nauseously woke."

"What does bother me the people who run social media are controlling what we are allowed to see and what we are allowed to say. Now, the people who run social media are very smart. I will give them that. So was the Unabomber," he said.

"The people who run social media say in terms of their censorship that they're being fair and objective and impartial and if you believe that you will never own your own home. If you believe that you are like a rock only dumber. I think it's just the fact that the people who run social media are, in my opinion… nauseously woke. And I trust them like I trust Bill Cosby as the bartender.

"Now," Kennedy underscored, "they are entitled to have their political beliefs. Don't misunderstand me. But given the status of social media the fact that it has penetrated virtually every aspect of our lives….when these people who run social media act on their political beliefs and their censorship, they are violating well-settled federal law in the United States Constitution."