Sen. Kennedy blasts critical race theory 'fairytale' promoted by the left: 'Dumb as a bag of hair'

Senator John Kennedy R-La., spoke out on "America's Newsroom" and criticized critical race theory. The Louisiana senator blasted the woke curriculum and stated that it was being promoted and pushed by the Biden Administration along with Senate-confirmed nominees.

JOHN KENNEDY: Critical race theory is a fairytale promoted by many -- not all, but many of my Democratic colleagues including the Biden White House. Critical race theory teaches that America is totally screwed. We need to just tear it down and start over.

Critical race theory teaches that the primary reason that America was founded was to maintain White supremacy. Not freedom, not rule of law, not equal opportunity, not personal responsibility, but White supremacy. Critical race theory also teaches that non-Black Americans are racist, that they don't much like Black people. Whether those non-Black Americans realize it or not. That is why critical race theory also teaches that White children are born bad. It teaches that Black children are born trapped. There's almost no hope for them.

It's a very fatalistic point of view. In my judgment, critical race theory is cynical, ahistorical, sophomoric, insipid, and dumb as a bag of hair.

